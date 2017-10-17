More Videos

  • Dave Lyle Blvd wreck in Rock Hill blocks traffic

    A wreck on Dave Lyle Blvd. in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon shut down traffic on one side of the intersection at West White Street and Dave Lyle.

Dave Lyle Blvd wreck in Rock Hill blocks traffic

Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com
Only York County state prison closing

Local

Only York County state prison closing

The Catawba Pre-Release Center, a minimum-security prison in York County, is closing in November. Employees will be able to transfer to other prisons. What remains to be answered is what the state will do with the property just south of Rock Hill.