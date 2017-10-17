Dave Lyle Blvd wreck in Rock Hill blocks traffic

Carowinds associates are delivering school supplies this week to local classrooms in the Carolinas. They also dropped off supplies Tuesday to Castle Heights Middle School in Rock Hill, said Public Relations Manager Laresa Thompson.
The Catawba Pre-Release Center, a minimum-security prison in York County, is closing in November. Employees will be able to transfer to other prisons. What remains to be answered is what the state will do with the property just south of Rock Hill.
Two York County, South Carolina deputies have resigned after admitting to having sex with each other while on duty. Six deputies were disciplined or terminated in August 2017 when an investigation found they had also had sex while on duty.
Winthrop University President Dan Mahony gave his second State of the University address Thursday, Oct. 5, in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He discussed where the university stands as it works toward meeting goals outlined in the school’s 10-year plan.