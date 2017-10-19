More Videos

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

Pause
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career? 0:36

Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career?

Two ways to make the Shrine Bowl more inclusive for black coaches 2:56

Two ways to make the Shrine Bowl more inclusive for black coaches

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast 1:58

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast

FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors 1:12

FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:53

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

Rock Hill's mayor candidates reflect on race, thank supporters 1:03

Rock Hill's mayor candidates reflect on race, thank supporters

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 1:38

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

  • Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

    Tigers coach is pleased with team’s progress

Tigers coach is pleased with team’s progress mconnolly@thestate.com
Tigers coach is pleased with team’s progress mconnolly@thestate.com

Latest News

Dabo to address Clemson locker room boxing after video surfaces

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

October 19, 2017 2:42 PM

A video was posted to social media late Wednesday night appearing to show two Clemson football players boxing in Clemson’s locker room.

Joe Galbraith, who is Clemson’s Assistant Athletic Director for Communications, said Thursday that Tigers coach Dabo Swinney plans to discuss the incident with his team.

“We’re aware of the video that was posted online. Coach Swinney is addressing it with the team this afternoon,” Galbraith said in a statement.

The Tigers are 6-1 and have a bye this weekend before returning to action Oct. 28 when they host Georgia Tech.

Clemson opened the season 6-0 before losing at Syracuse last Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

Pause
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career? 0:36

Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career?

Two ways to make the Shrine Bowl more inclusive for black coaches 2:56

Two ways to make the Shrine Bowl more inclusive for black coaches

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast 1:58

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast

FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors 1:12

FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:53

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

Rock Hill's mayor candidates reflect on race, thank supporters 1:03

Rock Hill's mayor candidates reflect on race, thank supporters

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 1:38

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

  • 'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

    The brand new Pleasant Knoll Middle School's seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams swept the new Fort Mill Athletic Conference volleyball championship matches.

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

View More Video