Latest News

Sindarius Thornwell makes NBA debut

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 20, 2017 12:56 AM

Former South Carolina men's basketball star Sindarius Thornwell made his NBA debut Thursday night, when he checked in for the Los Angeles Clippers against the LA Lakers late in the fourth quarter. The Lancaster product was drafted in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks, and then traded to the Clippers.

He hit a 3 almost as soon as he came in and finished with three points on one shot in three minutes. The Clippers won 108-92 and were well ahead when Thornwell entered the game.

He became the first USC player to see the floor in the NBA since Renaldo Balkman in 2012.

Thornwell capped his four-year Gamecocks career by becoming the school's first SEC Player of the Year, and then leading the program to the first Final Four in its history. He averaged an SEC-best 21.4 points and 2.1 steals per game last season. He shot over 40 percent from the floor (44.4) for the first time in his college career.

The Clippers are retooling this season after seeing Chris Paul leave for Houston in the offseason.

