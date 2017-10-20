He lay dying on the road after a car hit him. Feet away, a man stole his stuff, cops say

More Videos 1:46 'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships Pause 1:11 Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 2:05 Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 1:47 A love story 60+ years in the making 1:58 Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast 1:12 FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 2:56 Two ways to make the Shrine Bowl more inclusive for black coaches 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man wanted for stealing from dying pedestrian in Orlando The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk. The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk. Orlando Police

