More Videos

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

Pause
A love story 60+ years in the making 1:47

A love story 60+ years in the making

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire 1:15

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates 3:58

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors 1:12

FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors

Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 5:41

Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure

  • Children dressed as pirates, fairies and trolls have fun at Rock Hill museum Sunday

    The Main Street Children's Museum, run by Culture and Heritage Museums, hosted its annual BOO-seum event Sunday. Families were invited to bring their young ghosts, ghouls and superheroes to play, learn and celebrate fall.

Children dressed as pirates, fairies and trolls have fun at Rock Hill museum Sunday

The Main Street Children's Museum, run by Culture and Heritage Museums, hosted its annual BOO-seum event Sunday. Families were invited to bring their young ghosts, ghouls and superheroes to play, learn and celebrate fall.
Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com
Only York County state prison closing

Local

Only York County state prison closing

The Catawba Pre-Release Center, a minimum-security prison in York County, is closing in November. Employees will be able to transfer to other prisons. What remains to be answered is what the state will do with the property just south of Rock Hill.