The Panthers are like a bad date, breaking our heart on weekends, say fans

If you want to know what fans were thinking about the Carolina Panthers 17-3 loss Sunday to the Chicago Bears, check Twitter.
It was brutal...
The season is still young, though.
Here’s a sample of what fans were saying:
who needs a bf when the panthers break my heart every weekend— Rachel McManimen (@rachmcmanimen) October 22, 2017
The Panthers drafted good players who tested well athletically. It’s 1000000% on the coaches for their failure to develop them— Billy Marshall (@BillyM_91) October 22, 2017
RT if you think the @Panthers should fire Shula.— Bring Back The Buzz (@BringBackTheBuz) October 22, 2017
I'll always support the Panthers and have through all the bad times. It's not fun watching the way they are playing right now. Get it fixed.— KillerCains (@JCBlackandBlue) October 22, 2017
What is lacking in the Panthers offense?— Jeremy Igo (@CarolinaHuddle) October 22, 2017
Despite losing their 2nd straight game, the #Panthers will still have a winning record (4-3).— CAR Panthers News (@CarPanthersNews) October 22, 2017
Doesn't quite feel like it though.
Team has no fire because Rivera has no fire. Fire all of them! This was a pathetic excuse for professional sports team.— Career Kaizen (@CareerKaizen) October 22, 2017
Missed the @panthers game? The Cats played like this... pic.twitter.com/iVZrWZH0Pz— Wilson (@WilsonsWorld) October 22, 2017
I honestly believe the reason the Panthers are losing games is because of Cam’s wardrobe.— Jimmy Haulter (@JHaulter) October 22, 2017
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
