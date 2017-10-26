Want to see the ‘secret’ JFK assassination records? Here’s how

More Videos 3:21 Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game Pause 0:32 Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill 3:25 Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues 1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:42 Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County 1:04 The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 2:34 Fort Mill Town Council candidates share ideas about parking, recreation 2:10 Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 0:43 Rock Hill police spokesperson says officers are fine after 2-car crash 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Secret JFK assassination-related files to be released Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website. Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com