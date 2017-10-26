Walgreens now selling Narcan in all pharmacies nationwide

In an effort to combat drug abuse, Walgreens is now stocking Narcan, a nasal form of naloxone in all its stores across the U.S. as the nation's opioid epidemic reaches new levels.
The medication can be used to reverse the effects of opioid drugs like prescription painkillers and heroin and will be stocked at all of the more than 8,000 pharmacies nationwide, the company said.
“By stocking Narcan in all our pharmacies, we are making it easier for families and caregivers to help their loved ones by having it on hand in case it is needed,” said Rick Gates, Walgreens group vice president of pharmacy. “As a pharmacy we are committed to making Narcan more accessible in the communities we serve.”
Walgreens also plans to educate patients about Narcan, including how to administer the drug.
Last year, the company launched an initiative to offer naloxone without a prescription, which has made the drug available at stores in 45 states where regulations allow it, the release states. Walgreens says it is “eager and willing” to work with the remaining states to make the potentially life-saving drug easier to obtain.
"This action is an important milestone and we applaud Walgreens initiatives to improve access to Narcan Nasal Spray in communities across the U.S.,” said Seamus Mulligan, Chief Executive Officer of Adapt Pharma, the manufacturer of Narcan Nasal Spray. “This effort, combined with the opportunity for patients and caregivers to obtain Narcan Nasal Spray without an individual prescription in 45 states, is critical in combating this crisis.”
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
