A sheriff's auction in York County, South Carolina brought $6,000 for all assets of the Sandbar, which was seized in a wrongful death lawsuit, filed against the bar and the attacker over a 2014 deadly punch. The court judgment last year had awarded $1.8 million to the family of Odell Fields, the victim who was killed by the punch. The family's lawyer said that $6,000 is all the family will receive.