A puppy got into some trash on her morning walk – then nearly died of an overdose

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago

Two years after La'Darious Wylie died saving his sister from a hit and run driver at a school bus stop where there is no sidewalk, some Chester County officials are pushing for a sidewalk to be built for safety reasons. The sidewalk has been considered before, but there was no money for the improvement. Chester County Councilman Alex Oliphant said he is leading a renewed effort to find the money.