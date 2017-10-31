C of C launches investigation into photos of students in racially charged costumes

The College of Charleston has launched an investigation into several pictures that surfaced over the weekend of alleged students in “racially insensitive” Halloween costumes.
At least two people depicted in three pictures posted on Sunday by Facebook user Detrick Manning are identified as College of Charleston students.
In one of them, a person is shown wearing an orange jumpsuit with the name “Freddie Gray” attached. Gray was a 25-year-old African-American who was injured while in the custody of the Baltimore Police Department in 2015. The injury resulted in his death.
In another photo, a person is seen shirtless, with a racial slur written on the person’s back along with other drawings. In a third picture, two teens pose also in orange jumpsuits.
While The Baltimore Sun identified the teens pictured together as students who attend area high schools, the College of Charleston’s Black Student Union identified the two others as the college’s students.
Though all three pictures were taken at different parties, Manning connected the three as students who either attend or are alumni of some Baltimore-area schools.
“This is the culture that continues to exist within Maryland's private schools,” the post stated. “Absolutely disgusting and completely inexcusable ... this post was to speak to the lack of sensitivity and the normalizing of overt/covert racism within private school communities.”
The College’s Black Student Union called on the students to be expelled in a statement.
“Each year we are reminded of white supremacy and violence here at The College,” the statement read. “A few of these acts include the racially charged shooting of nine innocent members of Mother Emanuel AME Church, a supporter of the Confederate Flag being the face of The College, continual displays of Confederate flags around campus, and being survivors of racially motivated hate speech and actions. We desire to feel safe and welcome in every realm, but unfortunately, that has not been the case.”
Manning told The Post and Courier that he understood the argument that a “small mistake shouldn’t ruin someone.
“But at the same time, people of color have to deal with this every single day … That argument is only brought up when it’s a white teenager, never when it’s a person of color,” the paper reported.
College of Charleston president Glenn McConnell condemned the incident in a statement and said an investigation by College’s Division of Student Affairs and the Department of Public Safety is underway.
“This whole situation is very painful to many people, and I am extremely disappointed that something like this is connected to our university,” McConnell said in the statement. “In no way does this behavior reflect our College of Charleston core values, especially as it relates to diversity, community and respect for the individual student. Our education and our campus community are about lifting each other up, not tearing each other down.”
McConnell also addressed students who planned to celebrate Halloween, and stressed they “think about your party themes and costume choices.”
“If you have the slightest doubt if your costume/party theme is insensitive, be smart and don’t do it,” McConnell said. “Racism and intolerance of any kind have no place on our campus – and in our world.”
Meanwhile, the parent of one of the high school students told the Baltimore Sun that the photos had been taken out of context.
“These are costumes that are widely available and the responsibility for this lies with the folks who misrepresented what went on,” the parent said. “These kids were just having fun at a Halloween party.”
The paper also reported that the private school administrators stressed that the people who took the pictures and wrote their captions are not the students in the photos.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments