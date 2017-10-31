Is Jadeveon Clowney’s Halloween costume a shot at fellow USC alum Bob McNair?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 4:46 Fort Mill History Museum extends new Springs exhibit Pause 0:53 Carowinds Boulevard to be named for slain officer Mike Doty on his birthday 0:41 Police tribute flag for slain officer Mike Doty's family 1:51 Family of Rock Hill man killed by punch gets fraction of $1.8M court judgment 1:37 Hundreds hold vigil for Fort Mill clerk who 'spread peace and friendship' 2:37 Lake Wylie residents question new home development 1:49 Fort Mill and Nation Ford high school communities honor recently fallen solider and detective 2:29 York Co. sheriff tells hundreds at vigil for officer, 'we've got your back' 1:38 Fun in the snow: York County residents share their videos (updated) 1:31 Snow Day comes to Fort Mill SC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram. bbreiner@thestate.com

Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram. bbreiner@thestate.com