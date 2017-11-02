Lindsey Graham disappointed Trump won’t hold NYC attacker as enemy combatant

More Videos 0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo" Pause 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:44 Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2 1:12 They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:35 Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot 1:17 Voters elect Gettys as mayor of Rock Hill, unofficial results show 0:22 Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street 2:00 York fire displaces 8 kids, 4 adults Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained Investigators worked overnight to determine what led a truck driver to plow down people on a bike path near the World Trade Center on Tuesday. Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in the attack. Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was detained by police after they shot him in the abdomen. Investigators worked overnight to determine what led a truck driver to plow down people on a bike path near the World Trade Center on Tuesday. Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in the attack. Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was detained by police after they shot him in the abdomen. Meta Viers McClatchy

Investigators worked overnight to determine what led a truck driver to plow down people on a bike path near the World Trade Center on Tuesday. Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in the attack. Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was detained by police after they shot him in the abdomen. Meta Viers McClatchy