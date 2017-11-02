391 malfunctions, 16 injuries, 1 death get 44 years of fire extinguishers recalled

1:12 They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' Pause

1:32 Hunting bear in South Carolina

1:54 NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained

1:51 Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

0:44 Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2

0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done