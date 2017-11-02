What will help prevent sexual assault? Expanding use of fossil fuels, Rick Perry says

More Videos 1:12 They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' Pause 1:31 He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply. 1:51 Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:53 Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial 0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo" 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 0:44 Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Perry: I regret recommending abolishing the Department of Energy Former Texas governor Rick Perry testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on his nomination to be energy secretary in the Trump administration, addressing his past call to get rid of the department. Former Texas governor Rick Perry testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on his nomination to be energy secretary in the Trump administration, addressing his past call to get rid of the department. C-SPAN

Former Texas governor Rick Perry testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on his nomination to be energy secretary in the Trump administration, addressing his past call to get rid of the department. C-SPAN