Mom stabs Midlands man accused of sexually assaulting her 13-year-old daughter

A Richland County man was stabbed by the mother of a 13-year-old girl he was accused of sexually assaulting on Thursday.
Alexander Bush, 26, is being treated at a hospital for a stab wound that is not life threatening, but will be charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor once he’s released, said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the agency.
The incident took place Thursday just before 9 p.m., in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road, where a 13-year-old girl was sleeping at her sister’s apartment. The girl awoke to her sister’s boyfriend, later identified as Bush, sexually assaulting her, Wilson said.
The girl managed to run off to her mom’s apartment across the hall. Her mother then approached Bush and got into an argument that turned physical, Wilson said. That’s when “the male suspect was stabbed in the upper body.”
It’s unclear where the mother confronted Bush.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments