    The United States voted against a UN resolution condemning America's economic embargo against Cuba on Wednesday. The embargo resolution was overwhelmingly approved in the 193-member General Assembly by a vote of 191-2, with Israel joining the U.S. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said the American people had chosen a new president and the United States would vote against any resolution calling for the lifting of the embargo "as long as the proceeds from trade with Cuba go to prop up the dictatorial regime responsible for denying those (human) rights."

Haley apologizes to Cubans for ‘cruelty’ of Obama administration

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

November 03, 2017 10:29 AM

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley took time in a speech defending the U.S. embargo on Cuba to apologize to the Cuban people for a past action of the Obama administration.

Haley was speaking at the United Nations on Wednesday against a Cuban resolution condemning the more than 50-year-old economic blockade of the island. When a similar measure came up last year, the Obama administration abstained from voting against it.

At the time, the U.S. government had just re-established diplomatic relations with Havanna after a breach of more than half a century.

Haley not only reversed the U.S. position on the motion, she singled out the past administration’s reasoning for criticism.

“When the United States abstained on this resolution last year, its decision was explained by saying, ‘We recognize that the future of the island lies in the hands of the Cuban people,’” Haley said.

“There is a casual cruelty to that remark for which I am profoundly sorry,” the former S.C. governor continued. “Regrettably, as of today, the future of Cuba is not in your hands. It remains in the hands of your dictators.”

But despite the vote, and a chillier attitude toward Cuba from the Trump administration overall, Haley reiterated that the new administration would not turn back the clock on restored relations.

“That status is not changing,” Haley said. “Our friendship and good will toward the Cuban people remain as strong as ever.”

Speaking directly to Cubans, Haley said, “The American people strongly support your dream to live in a country where you can speak freely, where you can have uncensored access to the internet, where you can provide for your families, and where you can determine your leadership.”

But Haley emphasized the new administration would take a different approach.

“As is their right under our Constitution, the American people have spoken,” she said. “They have chosen a new president, and he has chosen a new ambassador to the United Nations.”

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

