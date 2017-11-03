Haley apologizes to Cubans for ‘cruelty’ of Obama administration

More Videos 1:12 They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' Pause 0:45 Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation 0:37 Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the "best play of my life" 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:51 Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 1:35 Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot 1:17 Voters elect Gettys as mayor of Rock Hill, unofficial results show 0:53 Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial 1:31 He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply. 0:44 Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation The United States voted against a UN resolution condemning America's economic embargo against Cuba on Wednesday. The embargo resolution was overwhelmingly approved in the 193-member General Assembly by a vote of 191-2, with Israel joining the U.S. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said the American people had chosen a new president and the United States would vote against any resolution calling for the lifting of the embargo "as long as the proceeds from trade with Cuba go to prop up the dictatorial regime responsible for denying those (human) rights." The United States voted against a UN resolution condemning America's economic embargo against Cuba on Wednesday. The embargo resolution was overwhelmingly approved in the 193-member General Assembly by a vote of 191-2, with Israel joining the U.S. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said the American people had chosen a new president and the United States would vote against any resolution calling for the lifting of the embargo "as long as the proceeds from trade with Cuba go to prop up the dictatorial regime responsible for denying those (human) rights." AP via UNTV

