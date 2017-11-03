Bomb suspect yelled ‘hail satan’ after explosion, professor being treated at hospital

More Videos 1:12 They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' Pause 0:37 Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the "best play of my life" 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:51 Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 0:44 Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2 0:40 She beat cancer, then predicted the Astros would win the World Series in the same year 0:46 Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:59 New York City murder suspects arrested in York County 2:52 Fort Mill to keep its Complex Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar James Hunt recorded this video as he approached a fire burning at the base of the Davie Poplar on the campus of UNC Thursday afternoon. Shortly after an explosion from erupted from the fire, the voice of a man shouting "Hail Satan' can be heard. James Hunt recorded this video as he approached a fire burning at the base of the Davie Poplar on the campus of UNC Thursday afternoon. Shortly after an explosion from erupted from the fire, the voice of a man shouting "Hail Satan' can be heard. James Hunt

James Hunt recorded this video as he approached a fire burning at the base of the Davie Poplar on the campus of UNC Thursday afternoon. Shortly after an explosion from erupted from the fire, the voice of a man shouting "Hail Satan' can be heard. James Hunt