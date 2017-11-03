He fractured the skull of his infant, and the mom allowed it, SC police say

The parents of a South Carolina infant were arrested Monday after the 5-month-old suffered a skull fracture.
Brittany Noelle Gabrish, 19, is facing charges of allowing another person to inflict great bodily injury to a child, while Jamaria Rashad Smith, 23, is facing child abuse charges. Their arrest warrants were made public through a news release on Friday.
Greenville police officers were dispatched to Greenville Memorial Hospital on Sept. 19 to reports of an infant with injuries that were not accidental, according to the warrants. The baby had a skull fracture, bruising to the face and head, and an injury to the eye.
The baby was with Gabrish at her apartment when the injuries took place, the warrant stated. She is accused of lying lied to police about her whereabouts when the incident took place.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
