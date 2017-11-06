This 5-year-old wanted to marry her preschool sweetheart before having heart surgery

More Videos

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Pause
More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger 1:36

York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger

Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life 1:14

Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life

Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices 2:26

Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Son starts college early, mom finishes degree she stopped when her fiance was killed. 1:38

Son starts college early, mom finishes degree she stopped when her fiance was killed.

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:57

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years.

  • Faced with another surgery, 5-year-old girl "marries" her best friend

    Sophia Chaiappalone, who has a serious heart defect, faces yet another surgery. Before the surgery, she had one wish: to marry her preschool sweetheart.

Sophia Chaiappalone, who has a serious heart defect, faces yet another surgery. Before the surgery, she had one wish: to marry her preschool sweetheart. Meta Viers/McClatchy Sassy Mouth Photography
Sophia Chaiappalone, who has a serious heart defect, faces yet another surgery. Before the surgery, she had one wish: to marry her preschool sweetheart. Meta Viers/McClatchy Sassy Mouth Photography

Latest News

This 5-year-old wanted to marry her preschool sweetheart before having heart surgery

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

November 06, 2017 10:47 AM

Sophia Chiappalone, 5, had one request before her next surgery for a heart defect: She wanted to marry her preschool sweetheart.

So her mother, Kristy Somerset-Chiappalone, contacted Tracy Laferriere, mother of prospective groom Hunter Laferriere, 6, according to Cosmopolitan magazine.

“He’d do anything to make her happy,” Tracy told the magazine. “She always agrees to play Mario with him, so I think he’d happily marry her.”

A friend of the Laferriere family, Marisa Balletti-Lavoie of Sassy Mouth Photography, set up a mock wedding photo shoot Oct. 23 for the young couple. Bliss Bridal Shop donated gowns for Sophia to wear.

“I could cry looking at all the joy in these images!!!” Balletti-Lavoie wrote on her studio’s Facebook page.

Sophia Elyssa Chiappalone the beautiful baby with a broken heart had a beautiful little wish. She wanted to get married...

Posted by Sassy Mouth Photo on Monday, October 23, 2017

Sophia, who lives in Meriden, Connecticut, was born with half a heart, her mother told NBC Connecticut.

"She’s a walking miracle," Kristy Somerset-Chiappalone said. "There is no life expectancy at this time because there’s no reason for her to be alive."

Sophia, who has already undergone multiple surgeries, is now in respiratory failure and requires another surgery later in November, the TV station reported.

A GoFundMe account to help pay Sophia Chappalone’s medical expenses, organized by Tracy Laferriere, has raised $6,400 of its $10,000 goal as of Monday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Pause
More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger 1:36

York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger

Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life 1:14

Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life

Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices 2:26

Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Son starts college early, mom finishes degree she stopped when her fiance was killed. 1:38

Son starts college early, mom finishes degree she stopped when her fiance was killed.

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:57

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years.

  • Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

    Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope.

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

View More Video