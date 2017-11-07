Vice President Jaren Stewart, sits between Secretary Kara Donovan, left, President Leland Dunwoodie, middle, for the Pledge of Allegiance during the Clemson Undergraduate Student Senate meeting in the Student Union in Clemson.
Clemson student body VP avoids impeachment after 11-hour trial

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

November 07, 2017 7:35 AM

Most members of the Clemson student senate voted to impeach the school’s student body vice president on Monday – but not by enough to remove him from office.

The effort to strip Jaren Stewart of his post ended when the impeachment came two votes short of the necessary two-thirds majority needed to impeach him, the Anderson Independent Mail reports.

The 11-hour impeachment trial stretched into the early hours of Tuesday morning. Clemson senators voted 42-16, with six abstaining votes, in favor of removing Stewart. Forty-four votes were needed to successfully impeach him. Six senators abstained from voting.

“I'm glad I wasn't impeached,” Stewart was quoted as saying after the vote by the Clemson student newspaper, the Tiger. “I'm glad I get to continue the initiatives I have started.”

The impeachment motion passed last month after a university incident report was posted online alleging misconduct by Stewart during his time as a resident assistant in a Clemson dormitory. Residents complained that Stewart would enter their rooms and take items without permission, including food and cleaning supplies.

Stewart called those allegations exaggerated, and claimed the impeachment motion was motivated by his decision to sit through the Pledge of Allegiance at an earlier student government meeting in solidarity with other protests against police brutality.

The Tiger reports senators debated the authenticity and legality of the document used against Stewart, as the report would have otherwise been confidential under federal student privacy rules.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

