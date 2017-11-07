SC woman dies just two days after having the wedding of her dreams

A South Carolina woman battling stage four cancer died just two days after her dream wedding.
Kizzie Hall, 39, of Goose Creek, married David Hall on Thursday during a ceremony staged at Tridant Medical Center in Charleston, reported TV station WCSC.
She died Saturday, according to a Facebook post by her husband. The couple had hoped to take a honeymoon to Disney World this month, but never got the chance.
“I regret to inform you that Kizzie passed on Saturday evening. She was surrounded by family and wrapped in love,” David Hall said in his post.
A video of their wedding on Facebook shows Kizzie Hall attended the ceremony in a wheelchair, dressed in an elaborate white gown, with lace veil and holding a bouquet of pink roses. Her oxygen tanks were wheeled into the ceremony behind her by hospital staff. The groom sat across from her through the vows, so they could look each other in the eye.
She had been diagnosed with lung, brain, and stage 4 breast cancer in June of 2016, according to a GoFundMe page set up to cover the cost of the wedding dress and a honeymoon. She met David, two months before her diagnosis, in June and “instantly fell in love,” said the GoFundMe page.
Kizzie Hall was a single mother with three kids, and David was a single dad with two kids.
The two had hoped to stage their wedding at Disney World, but when her condition worsened, travel became impossible, media outlets reported. That’s when hospital staff stepped in to make her final wish come true.
The ceremony had overwhelming support from the staff and Hall’s family, according to a Facebook post on Trident Medical Center’s page.
“Her body is battling cancer, but her spirit can't be conquered,” the message states. “Their wish was to get married. It came true tonight as the Trident Medical Center family had the privilege of hosting their highly anticipated event. Thank you, David and Kizzie Hall. Your love for each other inspires us.”
In announcing his wife’s death, David Hall noted they had gotten messages of support from around the world after news spread of the hospital wedding.
“On my last days with the love of my life, I was blessed enough to have a conversation with her and this is what Kizzie Priestley said to me: ‘I’m not afraid of what lies ahead - My faith in God and Jesus has prepared me. What I’ve witness the last few weeks from family, friends and even strangers, let’s me know that David and the kids will be just fine. I’m ready’.”
