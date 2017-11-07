He adopted this 18-month-old baby. Two weeks later, he killed her.

A 31-year-old fitness trainer was found guilty of murdering his 18-month-old daughter just two weeks after he and his partner adopted her, according to South Wales Police.
Matthew Skully-Hicks, 31, of Cornwall, England, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, according to The Times.
Authorities are beginning to review Elsie Skully-Hicks’ adoption process to see what went wrong, The Telegraph reported.
Skully-Hicks called the police in May 2016, saying he found Elsie “unresponsive,” BBC News reports. She died four days later and a CT scan revealed bleeding on the brain, broken ribs, a fractured femur, and fractured skull.
“He shook her and he struck her head against some hard surface, or he used a hard object to hit her to the back of the head. She was just 18 months old. She was defenseless and vulnerable,” prosecutor Paul Lewis said in trial, according to The Guardian.
Her injuries were all were consistent with "shaking impact syndrome," Pathologist Dr. Stephen Leadbetter told the jury, according to BBC News.
Elsies’ adopted parents Matthew and Craig Scully-Hicks met in 2006 and married in 2012, according to a timeline provided by Wales Online. The couple began the adoption process in November 2014, including extensive background checks and training. Elsie was placed in the couple’s care in September 2015.
At least four social workers and one health worker made more than a dozen regular visits to the house between September 2015 and May 2016 when Elsie was adopted, according to The Guardian.
In that time period, experts documented several injuries to Elsie, including a broken leg, a leg injury and several head bruises, Wales Online reports. Her adoption was made final just two weeks before she died.
“This desperately sad case does highlight that adoption is not some sort of panacea that can alleviate all child protection concerns,” Dr. Justin Rogers, a lecturer in social work at the University of Bath, told Wales Online.
During trial, several text messages were revealed to the jury where Matthew Scully-Hicks told his partner Craig he was "struggling to cope" with parenting and describing Elsie as "Satan in a babygro" and a "psycho," BBC News reports.
In court, Craig Scully-Hicks described his daughter Elsie as “fabulous” and “daddy’s little princess,” Wales Online reports.
After the trial, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wales of South Wales Police, wrote on Facebook that Elsie's death has had a “devastating effect first and foremost on her family.”
"Elsie's death has also impacted a wider community, including the many professionals involved in her care and the subsequent investigation. I would like to thank all of them, including the many witnesses who assisted the prosecution," he said. “"This case represents an extremely rare and distressing set of circumstances.”
Vale of Glamorgan Regional Safeguarding Children Board, the agency that approved the adoption, will conduct a Child Practice Review into the circumstances of the adoption, according to The Telegraph.
