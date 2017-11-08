White
White Provided photo
White Provided photo

Latest News

SC student, 22, was found dead in a pond in July. Police won’t say what happened

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

November 08, 2017 4:50 PM

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC

It’s been four months since Jerell White was found dead in a pond after leaving a Fourth of July party. And yet, little is known about what killed the 22-year-old Benedict College student.

White was last seen alive in the early hours of July 5, leaving a Fourth of July party in Lancaster County where, deputies said, a fight had broken out. Three days later, his body was found in a pond not far from the home that hosted the party.

The search for White included deputies, EMS personnel, the Department of Natural Resources, K-9 teams and a helicopter, according to Doug Barfield, a spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

“Pretty much anything we could have brought in,” Barfield said. “We had tons of resources out there looking.”

The sheriff’s office later turned the investigation over to the State Law Enforcement Division. SLED on Wednesday declined to answer questions about the case, including how White died and whether foul play is suspected in his death.

“While we appreciate the opportunity, it would be inappropriate to discuss specific details of an investigation while it’s still underway,” SLED spokesman Thom Berry said in response to a reporter’s questions about the case.

An autopsy was conducted, but the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office is staying tight-lipped about the case, including White’s cause of death.

“At this point, we are done with our part of the investigation but are awaiting SLED to complete their part before we release anything,” Coroner Karla Deese said in an email Wednesday.

White was a rising sophomore at Benedict, the school said in announcing his death.

Deputies told news outlets that White’s cellphone was found on the ground where he had scaled a fence, and his broken eyeglasses were found in the driveway of the home that hosted the party.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New 'legacy' project displays history of Rock Hill Celriver plant

    The new Celriver Legacy Plaza was unveiled at the former site of the Celanese Celriver plant Wednesday adjacent to the Giordana Velodrome in Riverwalk. The plaza honors the men and women who worked at the textile plant in Rock Hill that employed thousands from the late 1940s until it closed in 2005. The plaza features large silhouette cutouts that represent textile workers, historical markers and pavers with names of former employees and project contributors.

New 'legacy' project displays history of Rock Hill Celriver plant

New 'legacy' project displays history of Rock Hill Celriver plant 1:43

New 'legacy' project displays history of Rock Hill Celriver plant

Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band 0:56

Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band
Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans 1:40

Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans

View More Video