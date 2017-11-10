Playing holiday music too soon can drive customers crazy, psychologists say

Cheer for Children marks 25 years with Saturday event

Cheer for Children, a Rock Hill non-profit, holds its annual Gratitude community event Saturday that is part party, pep rally, dance and more, said the founder and organizer Winslow Schock. The event, which celebrates the charity's 25th anniversary, is free and open to the public. It runs from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill.