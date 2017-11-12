Why was Nikki Haley in South Carolina this weekend? Maybe Dabo Swinney knows

Did you see Nikki Haley in South Carolina this weekend?
Dabo Swinney did. And so did many others as South Carolina’s former governor made a trip back to her home state to attend Clemson’s football game against Florida State Saturday.
“It is always great to be home! Go Tigers!!!” Haley posted on Twitter, before the fourth-ranked Tigers beat the Seminoles.
It is always great to be home! Go Tigers!!! #ItsAGreatDayInSC #TogetherAgain #ClemsonStrong pic.twitter.com/UmpakND918— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) November 12, 2017
President Jim Clements with Nikki Haley and her family #Clemson https://t.co/K7xF0cGHYg pic.twitter.com/vOUZuuNuJq— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) November 11, 2017
Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is a Clemson graduate. Saturday wasn’t homecoming at Clemson, but it was IPTAY Day.
South Carolina’s governor, from 2011-17, Haley hasn’t had many opportunities to return to the Palmetto State since being appointed U.S. Ambassador to the UN by President Donald Trump. In addition to her work at the UN in New York City, and occasional trips to Washington D.C., Haley recently completed a long trip to Africa.
But on Saturday, she was back in her old stomping grounds. Along with being pictured with her husband, daughter and son, Haley also took pictures with Swinney and Clemson President Jim Clements.
Several other visitors to Death Valley, or Memorial Stadium, also commented about seeing or taking pictures with Haley.
Nikki Haley is here at #Clemson-FSU https://t.co/S6yTHcFiAG pic.twitter.com/wsgg30HJz5— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) November 11, 2017
It’s not everyday you see Nikki Haley at the clemson game! #clemsonfamily @ Clemson Death Valley… https://t.co/cjv2BD8Vvz— Bethany Duncan (@disneydarling97) November 11, 2017
Good to have @nikkihaley on our side at #Clemson today! Team USA on this #VeteransDay. pic.twitter.com/6CfVbGiITo— Barrett Caldwell (@Bear_Caldwell) November 12, 2017
Our first female president is a football fan... pretty cool.— t (@Tim_____3) November 12, 2017
