Twitter
Twitter

Latest News

Why was Nikki Haley in South Carolina this weekend? Maybe Dabo Swinney knows

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 12, 2017 10:10 PM

CLEMSON, SC

Did you see Nikki Haley in South Carolina this weekend?

Dabo Swinney did. And so did many others as South Carolina’s former governor made a trip back to her home state to attend Clemson’s football game against Florida State Saturday.

“It is always great to be home! Go Tigers!!!” Haley posted on Twitter, before the fourth-ranked Tigers beat the Seminoles.

Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is a Clemson graduate. Saturday wasn’t homecoming at Clemson, but it was IPTAY Day.

South Carolina’s governor, from 2011-17, Haley hasn’t had many opportunities to return to the Palmetto State since being appointed U.S. Ambassador to the UN by President Donald Trump. In addition to her work at the UN in New York City, and occasional trips to Washington D.C., Haley recently completed a long trip to Africa.

But on Saturday, she was back in her old stomping grounds. Along with being pictured with her husband, daughter and son, Haley also took pictures with Swinney and Clemson President Jim Clements.

Several other visitors to Death Valley, or Memorial Stadium, also commented about seeing or taking pictures with Haley.

 

It’s not everyday you see Nikki Haley at the clemson game! #clemsonfamily

A post shared by Bethany Duncan (@disneydarling424) on

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school

    The day before Veteran's Day, Benjamin Ingold and his father, Staff Sargent Ingold, raised the flag Oakridge Middle School in the Clover school district.

U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school

U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school 1:08

U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school
Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans 1:03

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans
Cheer for Children marks 25 years with Saturday event 1:17

Cheer for Children marks 25 years with Saturday event

View More Video