What South Carolina’s ‘Giraffe Mom’ thinks about April the giraffe’s being pregnant

Pregnant South Carolina woman parodies April the giraffe Erin Dietrich of Myrtle Beach, who is 39 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, streamed a video live on Facebook from her bedroom as she wears a giraffe mask and walks around. The video has over 7 million views. Here's the beginning part of that video. Erin Dietrich of Myrtle Beach, who is 39 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, streamed a video live on Facebook from her bedroom as she wears a giraffe mask and walks around. The video has over 7 million views. Here's the beginning part of that video. Erin Dietrich Facebook

