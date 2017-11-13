Here is a new video of the light-rail extension, which is opening in March

More Videos 1:08 U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school Pause 1:37 City manager lauded for ‘tremendous’ service to Rock Hill over past 7 years 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:31 Family of beaten child, 3, seeks justice as accused man weeps in York County courtroom 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:03 Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans 2:11 Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017 1:50 Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:18 Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Here is a new time-lapse video of the light-rail extension, which is opening in March CATS said it hasn’t yet started its own testing on the Lynx Blue Line Extension, but the transit system said the $1.1 billion light-rail extension will open in March. CATS said it hasn’t yet started its own testing on the Lynx Blue Line Extension, but the transit system said the $1.1 billion light-rail extension will open in March.

