More Videos

Vehaun lauded for ‘tremendous’ service to Rock Hill over past 7 years 1:37

Vehaun lauded for ‘tremendous’ service to Rock Hill over past 7 years

Pause
U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school 1:08

U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school

Here is a new video of the light-rail extension, which is opening in March 4:30

Here is a new video of the light-rail extension, which is opening in March

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans 1:03

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Family of beaten child, 3, seeks justice as accused man weeps in York County courtroom 1:31

Family of beaten child, 3, seeks justice as accused man weeps in York County courtroom

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017 2:11

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • Matt Kalil talks about finally being able to play football with his older brother Ryan Kalil

    Carolina Panthers offensive linemen get rear opportunity to play on same team

Carolina Panthers offensive linemen get rear opportunity to play on same team David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer
Carolina Panthers offensive linemen get rear opportunity to play on same team David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

Latest News

Carolina Panther Matt Kalil reportedly charged for alcohol violation at his pizzeria

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

November 14, 2017 6:58 AM

A restaurant owned by Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Matt Kalil is accused of selling beer to a minor, according to media outlets in his former home state of Minnesota.

Kalil is a former Minnesota Viking and the restaurant, Pieology Pizzeria, is located in Maple Grove, north of Minneapolis, report media outlets. As owner, he is being held responsible after a 17-year-old restaurant employee served beer to a 19-year-old customer on Oct. 26 at the restaurant, reported the Minneapolis Star Tribune early Tuesday.

Maple Grove police were doing an alcohol compliance check at Pieology Pizzeria in the Arbor Lakes shopping area and, according to a complaint, saw the 17-year-old worker sell a bottled beer to a minor, reported TV station WCCO. The worker never asked for the customer’s ID, and her fellow co-worker was also too young to sell alcohol, the station reported.

Kalil, who was not at the restaurant at the time, faces a summons to appear in Hennepin County District Court Dec. 15 for arraignment, media outlets report. The restaurant’s general manager told authorities the teen staffer involved in the incident was a new hire and hadn’t yet gone through alcohol sales training, reported the Star Tribune.

The charge is a misdemeanor liquor offense and Kalil faces a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine, reported WCCO.

Kalil, the brother of Carolina Panther Ryan Kalil, was an offensive lineman for the Vikings from 2012 to 2016. The Carolina Panthers announced a five-year deal with him earlier this year.

Media outlets report he has proven to be a successful businessman through his pizza franchise operation. The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported in 2015 that Kalil owned five Pieology franchises — three in Minnesota, one in California and one in Texas.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Vehaun lauded for ‘tremendous’ service to Rock Hill over past 7 years 1:37

Vehaun lauded for ‘tremendous’ service to Rock Hill over past 7 years

Pause
U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school 1:08

U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school

Here is a new video of the light-rail extension, which is opening in March 4:30

Here is a new video of the light-rail extension, which is opening in March

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans 1:03

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Family of beaten child, 3, seeks justice as accused man weeps in York County courtroom 1:31

Family of beaten child, 3, seeks justice as accused man weeps in York County courtroom

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017 2:11

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school

    The day before Veteran's Day, Benjamin Ingold and his father, Staff Sargent Ingold, raised the flag Oakridge Middle School in the Clover school district.

U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school

View More Video