Carolina Panther Matt Kalil reportedly charged for alcohol violation at his pizzeria

A restaurant owned by Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Matt Kalil is accused of selling beer to a minor, according to media outlets in his former home state of Minnesota.
Kalil is a former Minnesota Viking and the restaurant, Pieology Pizzeria, is located in Maple Grove, north of Minneapolis, report media outlets. As owner, he is being held responsible after a 17-year-old restaurant employee served beer to a 19-year-old customer on Oct. 26 at the restaurant, reported the Minneapolis Star Tribune early Tuesday.
Maple Grove police were doing an alcohol compliance check at Pieology Pizzeria in the Arbor Lakes shopping area and, according to a complaint, saw the 17-year-old worker sell a bottled beer to a minor, reported TV station WCCO. The worker never asked for the customer’s ID, and her fellow co-worker was also too young to sell alcohol, the station reported.
Kalil, who was not at the restaurant at the time, faces a summons to appear in Hennepin County District Court Dec. 15 for arraignment, media outlets report. The restaurant’s general manager told authorities the teen staffer involved in the incident was a new hire and hadn’t yet gone through alcohol sales training, reported the Star Tribune.
The charge is a misdemeanor liquor offense and Kalil faces a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine, reported WCCO.
Kalil, the brother of Carolina Panther Ryan Kalil, was an offensive lineman for the Vikings from 2012 to 2016. The Carolina Panthers announced a five-year deal with him earlier this year.
Media outlets report he has proven to be a successful businessman through his pizza franchise operation. The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported in 2015 that Kalil owned five Pieology franchises — three in Minnesota, one in California and one in Texas.
