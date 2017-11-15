Another big endorsement for James Smith

S.C. Rep. James Smith lands another big endorsement in his race for the Democratic nomination for governor on Wednesday.
Smith, D-Richland, will receive the blessing of former governor and U.S. Education Secretary Dick Riley at an event in Greenville.
Riley is the latest Democrat to get behind Smith in his 2018 bid. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin also endorsed Smith on Monday.
Smith faces Charleston businessman Phil Noble in the Democratic primary for governor.
Riley, who focused on education as governor and served in President Bill Clinton’s cabinet as education secretary, will say Smith will be an “education governor” for South Carolina, according to a release from the Smith campaign.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
