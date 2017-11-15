Latest News

On Ric Flair’s emotional WWE return; Hornet Dwight Howard being a huge wrestling fan

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

November 15, 2017 10:37 AM

WWE’s popular “Smackdown” show was taped in Charlotte Tuesday and world-famous wrestler Ric Flair dropped by to surprise his daughter, Charlotte, who won the WWE championship belt in her hometown.

Charlotte, a Providence High grad, beat Natalya on the nationally televised show, using a version of her father’s famous “Figure Four” submission hold. After a victory speech, Charlotte begins to walk off when Ric Flair’s signature theme music played and Flair, somewhat gingerly, walked out. Charlotte ran and embraced her father -- subject of a critically acclaimed ESPN documentary -- who told her that he was proud.

Ric Flair, 68, is the only wrestler to have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, as an individual in 2008 and as a member of The Four Horsemen in 2012.

He made his return to WWE television after doctors removed parts of his bowel to relieve an intestinal blockage and installed a pacemaker in August after both his kidneys and heart were beginning to fail. Flair was in a medically induced coma for 10 days, he told the Observer.

At the same show, Charlotte Hornets star Dwight Howard proved two things: 1. He’s a huge wrestling mark; 2. He’d make a great heel once he puts down the ball.

