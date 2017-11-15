On Ric Flair’s emotional WWE return; Hornet Dwight Howard being a huge wrestling fan

WWE’s popular “Smackdown” show was taped in Charlotte Tuesday and world-famous wrestler Ric Flair dropped by to surprise his daughter, Charlotte, who won the WWE championship belt in her hometown.
Charlotte, a Providence High grad, beat Natalya on the nationally televised show, using a version of her father’s famous “Figure Four” submission hold. After a victory speech, Charlotte begins to walk off when Ric Flair’s signature theme music played and Flair, somewhat gingerly, walked out. Charlotte ran and embraced her father -- subject of a critically acclaimed ESPN documentary -- who told her that he was proud.
Beautiful.#SDLive @MsCharlotteWWE @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/zKyNEYZv0f— WWE (@WWE) November 15, 2017
Ric Flair, 68, is the only wrestler to have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, as an individual in 2008 and as a member of The Four Horsemen in 2012.
He made his return to WWE television after doctors removed parts of his bowel to relieve an intestinal blockage and installed a pacemaker in August after both his kidneys and heart were beginning to fail. Flair was in a medically induced coma for 10 days, he told the Observer.
Charlotte Flair is your NEW #SDLive Women's Champion.— WWE Critics (@WWECritics) November 15, 2017
Are you happy to see her become the first female Grand Slam Champion in #WWE? pic.twitter.com/BPxFj9Vzc2
THE BEST MOMENT OF THE NIGHT!! @MsCharlotteWWE @RicFlairNatrBoy #WOOOO #SDLive #WWE #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/Iu3JZXmVjr— The Only Goddess In WWE (@TheEraOfBliss) November 15, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: "I try to be at all her big matches...I wouldn't have missed this for the world." - @RicFlairNatrBoy on @MsCharlotteWWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/bxVG2ttuWc— WWE (@WWE) November 15, 2017
At the same show, Charlotte Hornets star Dwight Howard proved two things: 1. He’s a huge wrestling mark; 2. He’d make a great heel once he puts down the ball.
find someone who's as happy to see you as Dwight Howard is to see wrestling pic.twitter.com/zCcVjwmlQP— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) November 15, 2017
Comments