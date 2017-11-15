‘Trains have more power than God,’ Columbia mayor gripes after trains snarl traffic

More Videos

Parents in Indian Land team up in call for sidewalks near dangerous roads 2:46

Parents in Indian Land team up in call for sidewalks near dangerous roads

Pause
Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley 1:43

Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley

Watch: Voters in Van Wyck go to the polls 3:42

Watch: Voters in Van Wyck go to the polls

Arlington man at the end of his rope waiting on Social Security disability hearing 4:07

Arlington man at the end of his rope waiting on Social Security disability hearing

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center 1:18

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers 1:28

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers

Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season 1:18

Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game 1:11

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

  • Trains in Columbia making too much noise?

    For decades, Columbians have fallen asleep, abruptly awoken, halted mid-conversation and plugged their ears to the sound of CSX and Norfolk Southern train horns at all hours of the day and night. The city is assembling an 11-person committee to consider establishing “quiet zones” to keep trains from sounding their horns at every street crossing. Read more here: http://www.thestate.com/news/local/article147738034.html#storylink=cpy

For decades, Columbians have fallen asleep, abruptly awoken, halted mid-conversation and plugged their ears to the sound of CSX and Norfolk Southern train horns at all hours of the day and night. The city is assembling an 11-person committee to consider establishing “quiet zones” to keep trains from sounding their horns at every street crossing. Read more here: http://www.thestate.com/news/local/article147738034.html#storylink=cpy Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com
For decades, Columbians have fallen asleep, abruptly awoken, halted mid-conversation and plugged their ears to the sound of CSX and Norfolk Southern train horns at all hours of the day and night. The city is assembling an 11-person committee to consider establishing “quiet zones” to keep trains from sounding their horns at every street crossing. Read more here: http://www.thestate.com/news/local/article147738034.html#storylink=cpy Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com

Latest News

‘Trains have more power than God,’ Columbia mayor gripes after trains snarl traffic

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

November 15, 2017 10:40 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin was thinking about an old saying among politicians Wednesday morning:

“Trains have more power than God.”

And they were flexing it during the morning’s prime commuting time in downtown Columbia, when traffic was paralyzed for more than an hour on some of the city’s busiest streets.

Multiple trains reportedly blocked Whaley and Assembly streets and Rosewood Drive through about 9:30 a.m. A driver who had been the first one stuck in line at the Rosewood Drive and Assembly Street crossing said he had been at the intersection since 7:45 a.m.

The blockages resulted in a domino effect of traffic delays along a number of routes, including Huger and Blossom streets and Bluff Road.

Benjamin called the train tie-up “a damn shame” in a tweet.

“There’s just got to be a way – this is 2017 – to work with scheduling” among the CSX and Norfolk Southern train companies, Benjamin told The State. “We’ve always enjoyed a good relationship with them. ... But this scheduling issue has become a real major irritant to a lot of us over the past two years. So we have to address it.”

The city and the state both have laws limiting the amount of time trains can block street traffic. But those laws have no teeth and are rarely, if ever, enforced.

Officials at the scene of the blockages Wednesday were unclear why the trains were not moving, though reportedly it was an issue of too many trains in Columbia at once.

Calls for comments from The State to CSX and Norfolk Southern representatives were not returned Wednesday.

The city plans to meet with folks from those two freight lines, which have hubs in Columbia, and state transportation officials in December, Benjamin said.

“Trains are seeing a bit of renaissance, and I’m sure it’s good for the companies and good for the country,” Benjamin said. “But those companies need to be a lot more sensitive to the needs of cities trying to move people and products.”

It’s a major quality of life issue for a growing city, he added.

In the past, Columbia officials have asked the State Infrastructure Bank for money to help move train tracks to a flyover bridge over Assembly Street. It’s a project that could cost more than $100 million.

The city’s request was denied by the infrastructure bank. City officials might consider reapplying, Benjamin said.

Related stories from The Herald

The city also failed to get railroad fixes on a list of transportation sales tax projects Richland County voters approved several years ago.

Earlier this year, Columbia officials made plans to update an old study looking at possibilities for relocating or consolidating train tracks on Assembly Street.

The city also recently assembled a committee to consider establishing “quiet zones” to keep trains from sounding their horns at every street crossing. That committee is slated to meet for the first time Dec. 4, Benjamin said.

Staff writers Cynthia Roldan and Susan Ardis contributed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Parents in Indian Land team up in call for sidewalks near dangerous roads 2:46

Parents in Indian Land team up in call for sidewalks near dangerous roads

Pause
Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley 1:43

Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley

Watch: Voters in Van Wyck go to the polls 3:42

Watch: Voters in Van Wyck go to the polls

Arlington man at the end of his rope waiting on Social Security disability hearing 4:07

Arlington man at the end of his rope waiting on Social Security disability hearing

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center 1:18

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers 1:28

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers

Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season 1:18

Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game 1:11

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

  • Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center

    The Fort Mill Care Center received a large donation from students at Nation Ford High School.

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center

View More Video