Suddenly disabled, unable to work and need benefits? Prepare for financial ruin first

More Videos 2:46 Parents in Indian Land team up in call for sidewalks near dangerous roads Pause 1:43 Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley 3:42 Watch: Voters in Van Wyck go to the polls 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:28 York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:11 Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game 3:09 Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 2:18 South Pointe Stallions vs Belton-Honea Path - Nov. 10, 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Arlington man at the end of his rope waiting on Social Security disability hearing John Tovar, who suffers from diabetes, nerve damage and carpal tunnel, never expected to wait 12 to 18 months for the opportunity to state his case to qualify for Social Security disability benefits. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) John Tovar, who suffers from diabetes, nerve damage and carpal tunnel, never expected to wait 12 to 18 months for the opportunity to state his case to qualify for Social Security disability benefits. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

John Tovar, who suffers from diabetes, nerve damage and carpal tunnel, never expected to wait 12 to 18 months for the opportunity to state his case to qualify for Social Security disability benefits. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com