Charles Manson, whose cult slayings horrified world, dies

More Videos 2:20 Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show Pause 1:18 Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center 1:27 Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet 2:11 Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 3:09 Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:27 First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 0:41 Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team 3:42 Rock Hill police arrest three suspects, charge one with murder in apartment shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 Charles Manson, who directed his followers to brutally kill the actress Sharon Tate and six others in August 1969, died at the age of 83. He spent almost 50 years in prison for the murders. Charles Manson, who directed his followers to brutally kill the actress Sharon Tate and six others in August 1969, died at the age of 83. He spent almost 50 years in prison for the murders. Meta Viers McClatchy

Charles Manson, who directed his followers to brutally kill the actress Sharon Tate and six others in August 1969, died at the age of 83. He spent almost 50 years in prison for the murders. Meta Viers McClatchy