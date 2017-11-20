Ronald Wayne Franks, 62.
Ronald Wayne Franks, 62. S.C. Department of Corrections.

Convicted killer dies from injuries received in assault at SC prison

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 20, 2017 07:16 AM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C.

A convicted murderer serving time at one of the state’s maximum security prisons died Monday from injuries he received during an attack.

Ronald Wayne Franks, 62, died around 2:24 a.m., according to a news release by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office. Franks was injured during an assault from another inmate on Sunday.

Additional details concerning the assault were not immediately available.

Agents of the State Law Enforcement Division and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating Franks’ death.

Franks started serving a life sentence in 1980 for the beating death of James W. Graham, a Conway businessman.

In 1988, Franks gained his freedom for 50 minutes, when the then-33-year-old escaped the Central Correctional Institution in Richland County, The State newspaper reported at the time. Franks hid in a truck leaving the prison and escaped in the view of correctional officers when the truck doors opened. He was captured in a marsh along the Congaree River.

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

