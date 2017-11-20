Screenshot of Georgia Dome implosion from Atlanta Falcons Live Stream
Georgia Dome imploded

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 20, 2017 07:37 AM

One of the nation’s largest domed stadiums is no more.

The site of the Dome will become the Home Depot backyard, which will be used for for parking, tailgating and fan activities throughout the year.

The Georgia Dome had been the site of high school football state championships, Peach Bowls, SEC championship games, two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympic basketball, three Final Four NCAA basketball tournaments, concerts, pro wrestling and other events, the Associated Press reported.

The South Carolina Gamecocks played there twice at the Georgia Dome 2010; once for the SEC Championship game and again in the Chick-fil-A Bowl.

