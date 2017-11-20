Latest News

Man shot 7 times, more than 30 rounds fired in ‘chaotic scene’ at Midlands nightclub

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 20, 2017 11:08 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 10 MINUTES AGO

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C.

A man was shot seven times during an incident at a Kershaw County nightclub on Saturday, making it the second shooting in as many weeks at the same site.

The man, who has not been identified, suffered injuries that are not life threatening. He told investigators he “didn’t see anything” and has been refusing to provide additional information, according to a news release by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place during the early morning hours of Saturday at Club Sauce at 790 Highway 1 in North Camden. Security guards at the “very chaotic scene” told deputies that the person shot had been rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle, the release stated.

Cooperation with the investigation from witnesses was “very minimal,” according to the release. Video footage obtained from the body cameras worn by security guards “documented in excess of 30 round being fired by several individuals, including security guards.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A person of interest has been identified in the Saturday shooting. The club was the site of a shooting on Nov. 11 as well, the release stated.

“We are looking very hard at Club Sauce on a number of issues that we have identified as being problematic,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Our deputies have responded to numerous calls at that club, and it is in jeopardy of being closed down. We will not tolerate these shootings, a problem compounded by the lack of cooperation by Club Sauce patrons.”

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show

    More than 100 equestrians came to the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill, south Carolina for the biannual Fall Horse Show.

Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show

Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show 2:20

Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show
Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center 1:18

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center
Parents in Indian Land team up in call for sidewalks near dangerous roads 2:46

Parents in Indian Land team up in call for sidewalks near dangerous roads

View More Video