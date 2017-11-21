Out partying and drinking? Police may be waiting for you in the parking lot.

More Videos 2:20 Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show Pause 2:55 Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte 1:39 Rock Hill students read to cats, dogs at local animal shelter 7:55 Springfield Elementary students talking turkey 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:11 Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 1:12 South Carolina out of execution drugs 5:01 Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others. ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com