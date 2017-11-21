USC student was going home for Thanksgiving. After DUI crash, he’ll be buried instead

The mother of a University of South Carolina student struck and killed by a truck is upset that the man accused of hitting her son while driving drunk will be out of jail for Thanksgiving, while her family will have a much more solemn holiday.

“He was supposed to be coming home tomorrow,” Annette Newell said at a bond court in Columbia on Tuesday. “And instead of embracing him, at noon, we’ll be burying my baby.”

Annette Newell’s son, 22-year-old David Newell, was killed while riding a moped on Rosewood Drive Nov. 15. Charles Davenport, 24, a fellow USC student, has been charged with felony DUI involving death.

On Tuesday, Judge Diedra Hightower set a bond of $75,000 for Davenport at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Davenport was “grossly intoxicated” and driving twice the speed limit when he hit Newell’s moped from behind with a pickup truck, Assistant Solicitor Josh Golson told the court.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Newell’s mother said he was on his way home from an exam at the time of the collision.

She had asked the judge to hold Davenport without bond, but instead he will be allowed to live with his mother in Georgia after bonding out. The judge also ordered that Davenport wear a GPS monitor and submit to monthly and alcohol drug testing.

Davenport had started school at USC this semester and had moved to Columbia on Aug. 1, according to details revealed in court on Tuesday, although the university said he disenrolled in September. He appeared in a jail uniform at Tuesday’s hearing along with an attorney and his parents, but did not speak except to answer questions from the judge.

Annette Newell traveled from the family home near Washington, D.C., to be at her injured son’s bed side, along with his older sister Brady and long-time girlfriend Rachael Thomas. She said they asked he be taken off life support on Thursday, so that his date of death wouldn’t coincide with his older sister’s birthday on Friday.

“I don’t think it’s fair that he gets to have a lovely holiday meal... while we grieve the loss caused by this man,” Annette Newell said.

Thomas, who grew up with David Newell in Maryland, said the two were planning their futures together after school. They maintained their relationship when he left for USC, where both his older sisters had gone, lived together over the summer and had just bought a puppy together.

Just last week, Thomas said, Newell had asked her, “You’re going to say yes when I ask you to marry me, right?”

“People look for a love like that their whole lives,” she said. “(Davenport) took our life together away before it even began, for one stupid decision.”

Brady Newell said the loss of her brother was all the worse because they had lost high school classmates to a drunk driving accident.

“We know you don’t drink and drive,” she said. “I don’t know who failed to teach him that lesson.”