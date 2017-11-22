Latest News

Think you know which stores have the deepest Black Friday discounts? Think again

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 22, 2017 12:27 PM

UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO

Black Fri...Thursday. One of America’s most treasured holiday traditions. One that needs a game plan.

And if for some reason you don’t have a game plan yet or if you’re just a casual Black Thursday-Friday shopper, we’ve got you covered with what stores have the steepest discounts.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, surveyed nearly 10,000 deals from 35 of America’s largest retailers, and came up with the list of 2017’s Best Stores for Black Friday.

Here’s how the list goes:

▪  Kohl’s took the No. 1 slot, offering the steepest discounts of any store, with an average of 66.3 percent off.

▪  JCPenney came in at No. 2, providing an average of 66.3 percent off, just like Kohl’s.

▪  Belk took No. 3 by offering an average of 62.8 percent.

▪  Stage stores came in at No. 4, providing an average of 60.8 percent off. There aren’t many Stage-brand stores in South Carolina, however. There’s a Goody’s in Newberry and in Batesburg-Leesville.

▪  Sears took the No. 7 slot by offering an average of 50 percent off.

Happy hunting!

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

Reporter’s note: The two stores that took slots No. 5 and 7 have no locations in South Carolina. Those stores were Shopko and Bealls Florida, respectively.

