Sexual harassment suit against Richland rec agency settled. Here’s how much it cost

The state of South Carolina has paid more than $120,000 to settle one of several sexual harassment lawsuits filed against the Richland County Recreation Commission and its former director.
Andrea James, once the agency’s chief financial officer, has received $53,000 in a confidential settlement, according to records obtained by The State newspaper.
But it cost the state an additional $67,509 in expenses to defend against James’ allegations that onetime recreation director James Brown III pressured her for sex and then took retaliatory action when she complained to her bosses.
Her suit, filed in July 2016, also contends that members of the commission’s board took Brown’s side and conspired to hurt her personally as well as to injure her professional standing.
The $120,509 price tag to end the case is contained in payment records from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund, which covers claims against state and many local public agencies.
The settlement was finalized in mid-October, reserve fund records show.
“The case has been settled and the commission has no further comment,” acting director and chief of staff Tara Dickerson said Wednesday.
At least three other former employees of the commission have filed similar suits. Brown, who retired in October 2016 from his nearly $152,000 a year job, has been charged with misconduct in office and witness intimidation.
James, who is married and worked at the commission for five years, said in her suit that Brown began making sexually suggestive remarks in the spring of 2014.
The unwanted advances persisted even after James complained to her bosses, who said they would “run interference” for her, according to the suit.
“I have never had a woman turn me down,” James said Brown told her. “I can’t figure you out. You’re a challenge.”
Despite her complaints, Brown won a vote of confidence from the commission’s board. He told James he was “the most powerful man in South Carolina and could not be touched,” the suit states.
Brown also took away some of her authority as the commission’s financial officer and threatened to fire her, James said in the suit.
She was notified that she was being placed on paid leave about the time an internal audit of the agency was starting, James alleged.
“The removal of the division head of finance on the eve of the audit makes it apparent that (James’) removal is a deliberate action to further retaliate ... and obstruct the audit findings.”
