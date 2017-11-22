SC’s Tim Scott and the pardoned Thanksgiving turkey bond over bacon

More Videos

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 5:19

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school

Pause
Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 1:41

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair

Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal 0:46

Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:11

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs

Family of USC student killed in DUI crash 1:35

Family of USC student killed in DUI crash

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:47

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

Which locals were snubbed by the Shrine Bowl? 2:15

Which locals were snubbed by the Shrine Bowl?

  • Spoof: What does the pardoned Turkey do on Thanksgiving?

    Now that President Trump has pardoned the turkey, what does the "free bird" have planned for the Thanksgiving holiday? Sens. Tim Scott and John Thune wanted to know that and more.

Now that President Trump has pardoned the turkey, what does the "free bird" have planned for the Thanksgiving holiday? Sens. Tim Scott and John Thune wanted to know that and more. YouTube/RepublicanSenators
Now that President Trump has pardoned the turkey, what does the "free bird" have planned for the Thanksgiving holiday? Sens. Tim Scott and John Thune wanted to know that and more. YouTube/RepublicanSenators

Latest News

SC’s Tim Scott and the pardoned Thanksgiving turkey bond over bacon

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 22, 2017 02:01 PM

UPDATED 25 MINUTES AGO

The life of luxury continued Tuesday for the Thanksgiving turkeys pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Though Drumstick and Wishbone were set to get the presidential pardon, it was Drumstick who received the official reprieve.

“I’m pleased to report that unlike millions of other turkeys at this time of the year, Drumstick has a very, very bright future ahead of it,” said Trump, according to the Associated Press.

Trump said that Drumstick and his friend, Wishbone, will join Tater and Tot – the turkeys pardoned in 2016 by then-President Barack Obama – at the campus of Virginia Tech where they’ll spend the better part of their years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But before then, according to a video by the Senate’s Republicans, one of the turkeys spent the day gobbling up the views of Capitol Hill. It’s unclear if the video captures the adventures of Drumstick or Wishbone (though, it’s probably neither since they had more plumage than turkey in the video).

Some of that time was spent next to S.C.’s very own Sen. Tim Scott.

Among a series of stops, the turkey stands next to Scott, who is exploring the Washington Post’s food section (because, you know... Thanksgiving dinner!).

Then Scott asks him a burning question.

“So you just call Turkey bacon, ‘bacon,?’”

Apparently, the turkey has no manners, because it did not provide Scott with an answer. It moved on with its travels.

Scott shared the video on Twitter, despite the turkey’s rudeness. He did say he had “important questions” for the turkey, along with South Dakota Sen. John Thune.

“Do two gobbles mean yes or no,” Scott asked.

The world may never know.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 5:19

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school

Pause
Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 1:41

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair

Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal 0:46

Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:11

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs

Family of USC student killed in DUI crash 1:35

Family of USC student killed in DUI crash

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:47

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

Which locals were snubbed by the Shrine Bowl? 2:15

Which locals were snubbed by the Shrine Bowl?

  • Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school

    We asked kids at Tega Cay Elementary School in Tega Cay, South Carolina the question, "How do you cook a Thanksgiving turkey?" Here are their recipes:

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school

View More Video