SC’s Tim Scott and the pardoned Thanksgiving turkey bond over bacon

Spoof: What does the pardoned Turkey do on Thanksgiving? Now that President Trump has pardoned the turkey, what does the "free bird" have planned for the Thanksgiving holiday? Sens. Tim Scott and John Thune wanted to know that and more. Now that President Trump has pardoned the turkey, what does the "free bird" have planned for the Thanksgiving holiday? Sens. Tim Scott and John Thune wanted to know that and more. YouTube/RepublicanSenators

