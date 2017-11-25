Picking up a friend from CLT airport on busiest travel day? Here are 5 tips to help.

More Videos 0:35 Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game Pause 0:40 York County Library Food for Fines in December 3:57 What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson 2:02 Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry 1:40 Small Business Saturday is 'sentimental' for York County business 1:24 Renew Our Community director talks about its mission following nearby shooting 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 5:19 Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 1:20 Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:11 TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Prepare for CLT's busiest travel day of the year Thanksgiving is over but Charlotte Douglas International Airport expects its busiest day of the holiday week is still ahead. Sunday will see more than 31,000 travelers at the airport for departing flights, another 100,000 passengers on connecting flights and many more who call Charlotte home, returning from holiday travel. Monday will be a heavy-traffic day, too. Thanksgiving is over but Charlotte Douglas International Airport expects its busiest day of the holiday week is still ahead. Sunday will see more than 31,000 travelers at the airport for departing flights, another 100,000 passengers on connecting flights and many more who call Charlotte home, returning from holiday travel. Monday will be a heavy-traffic day, too. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

