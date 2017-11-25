Beaufort woman gets family to participate in 5K to walk off Thanksgiving food

More Videos 0:40 York County Library Food for Fines in December Pause 0:58 Prepare for CLT's busiest travel day 1:24 Renew Our Community director talks about its mission following nearby shooting 1:58 Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:40 Small Business Saturday is 'sentimental' for York County business 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:58 S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination 5:19 Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 1:20 Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 3:09 Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why Farante Stewart-Ager hosted her 2nd annual GirlTrek Black Family 5K for her family members on Saturday on the Spanish Moss Trail in Beaufort. Watch to find out why it's so important for her to encourage her family to get moving. Farante Stewart-Ager hosted her 2nd annual GirlTrek Black Family 5K for her family members on Saturday on the Spanish Moss Trail in Beaufort. Watch to find out why it's so important for her to encourage her family to get moving. Delayna Earley Staff video

Farante Stewart-Ager hosted her 2nd annual GirlTrek Black Family 5K for her family members on Saturday on the Spanish Moss Trail in Beaufort. Watch to find out why it's so important for her to encourage her family to get moving. Delayna Earley Staff video