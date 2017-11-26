Three deer collisions in an hour: Why right now is the time to be very careful

0:40 York County Library Food for Fines in December Pause

2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

0:52 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson

0:47 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

1:24 Renew Our Community director talks about its mission following nearby shooting

5:19 Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school

2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

0:30 Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff