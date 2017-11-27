Latest News

Love Oreos? Here’s where you can buy Oreo-flavored candy canes

By Cynthia Roldán

November 27, 2017 10:18 AM

Oreo-flavored candy canes have arrived just in time for the holidays.

The company’s latest snack is supposed to taste like the cookie giant’s original cookies and cream flavor. To be clear, these are not candy-cane flavored Oreo cookies, but the other way around.

A lucky few Instagram users have already bought and tried them. The candy canes are getting mixed remarks.

Some said the canes were good, while at least one Instagram user said the flavor was “very hard to describe.” Several said they did not taste like Oreos at all.

You can buy the candy canes through Spangler, the company that makes them for $24, which includes 12 boxes with 12 candy canes each.

You can also buy individual boxes from Jet and Walmart, and through several sellers on Amazon and eBay.

