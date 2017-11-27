CNN analyst, former state rep eyes SC Democrats’ sole seat in Congress

Former S.C. Rep. Bakari Sellers says he will be ready to run for the state’s sole Democratic congressional seat whenever it opens up.
“When that opportunity presents itself, when it arises, it's fair to say I will be raring and ready to go to get the voters of the 6th District to send me to Congress,” Sellers, a Democrat from Bamberg, said Monday of the seat held by U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn for a quarter century.
“It's been a dream of mine for a very long time,” Sellers said. “But more than that, the country is thirsting for change, and it's hard because you have to be patient.”
Sellers and about a half-dozen other prominent S.C. politicos see themselves as potential heirs to the congressional seat, if and when U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn retires.
Clyburn, 77, was first elected to Congress in 1992. His office did not immediately respond to a question about whether the Columbia Democrat has decided to run again in 2018. However, the congressman’s campaign has been sending out fundraising solicitation emails.
Sellers raised questions about his plans after tweeting Sunday that he “is running soon.” The tweet was a response to a tweet by someone else arguing the aging Democratic leadership in the U.S. House “needs to be replaced.”
“All of our leaders, de facto leaders, are older, and when you look at the bench for the Republican Party, when you see the Paul Ryans and the Nikki Haleys ... there's a lot of talent and they're giving their young leaders a chance to grow,” Sellers said Monday, adding the Democratic Party “stifles” that younger talent.
Along with a host of state and local Democratic officials, former S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison, who worked for Clyburn in Congress, would be a likely contender for the post. Clyburn has said before that Harrison would make a good congressman.
A former Clyburn intern, Sellers, 33, has been considered a rising star in the Democratic Party after he won a seat in the S.C. House of Representatives at the age of 22. In 2014, he ran for lieutenant governor and lost to Henry McMaster, now the state’s Republican governor.
Now an attorney at Strom Law Firm in Columbia, Sellers also is a CNN commentator. Working in the private sector, Sellers says he’s staying active in the community, such as, for example, buying Charlotte Hornets tickets for a group of North Charleston high-school students.
Sellers said he’s not worried about other politicians who would be interested in seeking the congressional seat.
“You still have to win a race.”
