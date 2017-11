Drug dealer who fled police before fatal crash gets 28-year sentence

Stevie McClinton, 24, was sentenced to 28 years prison Monday for a crash while fleeing police where Virginia Bartell, 72, died. Two others were injured. Bartell was a retired schoolteacher hit and killed by McClinton who had cocaine and assault weapons in his car. While trying to elude police McClinton crashed into the car in Rock Hill in September 2016.