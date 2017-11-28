SC city wants Congress to keep immigration protections in place

Spartanburg City Council on Monday approved a resolution in support of extending the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and permanent legal status for DACA recipients, also called Dreamers.
The resolution was passed unanimously and without discussion.
Former President Barack Obama created the DACA program in 2012 as a temporary measure while legislators worked on a longer-term immigration solution. The program grants renewable work permits and temporary legal status to immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children.
In September, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that President Donald Trump’s administration was withdrawing the DACA program.
Pending a congressional solution, close to 800,000 Dreamers could become subject to deportation. More than 7,000 Dreamers live in South Carolina.
Araceli Hernandez-Laroche, a Spartanburg college professor and a facilitator with the Hispanic Alliance of Spartanburg, said she knows some DACA students in the Upstate who contribute to Spartanburg’s culture and economy.
“Many times these DACA youth are some of our most resilient, and they are very disciplined,” she said. “We have a great need for talented youth in many professions, and in the Upstate we have this dense concentration of international businesses. A lot of DACA youth speak more than one language; we need this bilingual workforce.”
DACA applications or renewal requests are no longer being accepted, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website. The office said it will consider DACA requests on a case-by-case basis from residents of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
In October, several Spartanburg residents addressed City Council about the importance of the DACA program and allowing Dreamers to continue working and contributing in Spartanburg.
One DACA advocate was Meghan Blanton Smith, who on Monday said she was excited to see the council being vocal about the issue and coming out in support of Dreamers living in the city of Spartanburg.
“I think it’s an important statement to make that (council members) are recognizing the valuable contributions that Dreamers are making here in the community,” she said.
The council intends to provide a copy of the resolution to the South Carolina congressional delegation.
Janeen Scott, another DACA advocate who was at Monday’s council meeting, said she was in support of the resolution that the council passed.
“I think it sends a really strong message to Washington, our representatives there and the president that as a city this is something we’re getting behind,” she said. “We have DACA recipients in our city, and I think it’s really important for them to hear from the city that they’re welcome here.”
Smith added that time is of the essence when it comes to DACA recipients. Without a solution from Congress, the recipients’ permits will begin to expire in March.
“We want (Congress) to come up with a legislative solution as soon as possible so that Dreamers can continue to work, strive and live their life in absence of the fear of deportation,” Smith said.
