The girls teams had to borrow toilet paper from the men's room. An ex-coach is suing

A former girls’ soccer coach at Brookland-Cayce High School says discrimination against female athletes and teams at the school is so widespread, the girls’ teams must borrow toilet paper from the men’s restrooms.
Former coach Emily Heise outlined a pattern of what she says are persistent inequities in a lawsuit filed against school leaders and Lexington 2 officials.
School officials refused to correct problems repeatedly called to their attention, displaying “hostility” toward Heise when she questioned why girls’ teams were treated differently than boys’ teams, the federal lawsuit filed Nov. 17 says. The lawsuit claims violation of the federal Title IX law that requires equal treatment of male and female athletic programs.
Lexington 2 attorney Jake Moore disputed the allegations. “To my knowledge, none of the accusations are true,” he said. “But if we did something wrong, we’ll fix it.”
Heise is the wife of former Brookland-Cayce boys’ soccer coach Kevin Heise. He resigned last spring after a classroom incident in which he gave an impromptu speech to two students. The incident was recorded by a student in the class. During the speech, Heise also made comments in about school athletic director Rusty Charpia, who is also the football coach.
The problems affect teams playing volleyball and softball as well as soccer, the lawsuit says. Major problems cited in the lawsuit include:
▪ Coaches of girls’ teams are forced to raise much more money for equipment, uniforms, referees, transportation, meals and security than the boys’ teams.
▪ Requests for basic supplies are ignored, forcing girls’ teams into “borrowing” toilet paper from boys’ restrooms for practices and games.
▪ Boys’ teams get preference in scheduling practices and games as well as use of technology such as video displays at the school stadium.
▪ Girls’ teams sometimes are snubbed at awards ceremonies, with their trophies not on display.
Emily Heise said she left to coach at Gray Collegiate after experiencing a “negative and hostile atmosphere and retaliation for trying to correct inequities.” Her husband also coaches at the same school.
The Brookland-Cayce girls’ soccer team finished as state runner-up in class 3A last spring.
